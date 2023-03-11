Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Former aide to Lee said he only worked hard, felt wronged over prosecution's probe in suicide note (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Deceased former aide urged Lee to leave politics, felt wronged over probe in suicide note (Kookmin Daily)
-- Deceased confidante of Lee said 'You know what you're responsible for' over probe in suicide note (Donga Ilbo)
-- Former aide said Lee should give up politics, no more sacrifices should be made in suicide note (Segye Times)
-- Former aide called on Lee to drop politics in suicide note (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Deceased former chief of staff to Lee addressed him in suicide note (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- A society encouraging students to repeatedly take college entrance exams (Hankyoreh)
-- 'No more sacrifices should be made,' politics swell with resentment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Bank run on Silicon Valley Bank leads to panic in U.S. banks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Subsidies for Hyundai Motor's new plant: 2.5 tln won in U.S. vs. 40 bln won in S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)
