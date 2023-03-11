(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 5th day
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details, background info from 4th para)
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained above 10,000 for the fifth day Saturday as health authorities mull over further easing antivirus measures.
The country reported 10,009 new COVID-19 infections, including 15 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,625,389, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Saturday's tally is slightly down from 10,335 a day earlier and from 11,246 a week earlier, KDCA data showed.
South Korea added three COVID-19 deaths, the lowest daily figure in about eight months, with the death toll rising to 34,096.
The number of critically ill patients remained at 146, the same as the previous day.
The government is considering easing the remaining antivirus measures as new cases are staying at relatively low levels.
On Jan. 30, the government lifted the indoor mask mandate that had been enforced since October 2020 for most public places. It remains in place at hospitals, pharmacies, other health care facilities and public transportation.
Health authorities plan to announce next week whether the rule for public transportation will be lifted.
Of the locally transmitted 9,994 cases Saturday, 1,974 were from Seoul, 2,788 from the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and 498 from the western port city of Incheon, according to the KDCA.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
