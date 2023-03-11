(LEAD) Olympic champion Choi Min-jeong grabs silver in women's 1,500m at ISU World Championships

(ATTN: UPDATES with details on other race in paras 4-5; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Choi Min-jeong grabbed a silver medal at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Championships in Seoul on Saturday after finishing behind her Dutch rival Suzanne Schulting.

The South Korean Olympic champion placed second in the women's 1,500 meter finals of the 2023 KB Financial Group ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships held at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul.

The 24-year-old came across the line in 2:31.448 behind Schulting despite efforts to overtake her.

Choi sought for another medal through the women's 500m race but crashed out in the quarterfinals after colliding with Italy's Chiara Betti.

Her South Korean compatriots, Kim Gilli and Shim Suk-hee, also failed to advance to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the world championships drew a large crowd, with fans gathering at the ice rink hours before the game to buy tickets.

It marks the first time for the competition to take place in South Korea since 2016.

Choi Min-jeong (R) finishes off second in the women's 1,500 meter finals of the 2023 KB Financial Group ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships held at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul on March 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)