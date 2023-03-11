Short track star Park Ji-won wins in men's 1,500m at ISU World Championships

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean short track skater Park Ji-won on Saturday won the national team's first gold medal from this year's International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Championships in Seoul.

Park finished first in the men's 1,500m event at the 2023 KB Financial Group ISU World Short Track Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul with a time of 2:17.792.

He is one of the most successful players in the team, having captured the overall title for the 2022-2023 ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating season with 14 gold medals.

South Korean short track skater Park Ji-won (1st from R) races in the lead in the men's 1,500m event at the 2023 KB Financial Group ISU World Short Track Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

He gave up his participation in the men's 500m consolation match held earlier in the day to focus on his main event of 1,500m.

Among his South Korean peers who took part in the same event, Hong Kyung-hwan failed to advance to the final while Lee June-seo finished second in the final B.

Lin Xiaojun, a South Korean-born Chinese short track speed skater whose Korean name is Lim Hyo-jun, did not participate in the race.

Lin will compete for medals in the men's 500m and 1,000m events.

