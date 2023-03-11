Short track star Park Ji-won wins in men's 1,500m at ISU World Championships
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean short track skater Park Ji-won on Saturday won the national team's first gold medal from this year's International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Championships in Seoul.
Park finished first in the men's 1,500m event at the 2023 KB Financial Group ISU World Short Track Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul with a time of 2:17.792.
He is one of the most successful players in the team, having captured the overall title for the 2022-2023 ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating season with 14 gold medals.
He gave up his participation in the men's 500m consolation match held earlier in the day to focus on his main event of 1,500m.
Among his South Korean peers who took part in the same event, Hong Kyung-hwan failed to advance to the final while Lee June-seo finished second in the final B.
Lin Xiaojun, a South Korean-born Chinese short track speed skater whose Korean name is Lim Hyo-jun, did not participate in the race.
Lin will compete for medals in the men's 500m and 1,000m events.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
Beijing again excludes S. Korea from group tour destination
-
(WBC) S. Korean players picture of dejection after embarrassing loss
-
(WBC) S. Korea blown out by Japan for 2nd straight loss; tournament hangs in balance
-
(LEAD) 2 live bullets found at Korean Air plane about to take off; authorities find no link to terrorism
-
Netflix documentary 'In the Name of God' exposes dark side of cult leaders