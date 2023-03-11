(WBC) Japan stays undefeated with win over Czech Republic

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Japan beat the Czech Republic 10-2 for its third consecutive victory at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Saturday, staying atop its group with one more game left.

Japan overcame an early 1-0 deficit with three runs in the third and four more in the fourth at Tokyo Dome. Japan added another in the bottom fifth and two more in the bottom eighth.

At 3-0, Japan leads Pool B, followed by Australia at 2-0.

The top two teams from the group, which also includes South Korea and China, will move on to the quarterfinals.



In this Associated Press photo, Shohei Ohtani of Japan bats against the Czech Republic during the countries' Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea lost its first two games -- 8-7 to Australia and 13-4 to Japan. It will next play the Czech Republic, beginning at noon Sunday.

South Korea doesn't control its own destiny and must have the following events happen just to have a shot at reaching the quarterfinals.

First, South Korea must win its two remaining games. The country also needs Australia to lose its remaining two games over the next two days, and the Czech Republic to beat Australia on Monday.

In that case, Japan will finish first at 4-0, and China will finish last at 0-4. South Korea, Australia and the Czech Republic will all finish at 2-2.

The three tied countries will be ranked using the following criteria until the tie is broken:

1. Lowest quotient of runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the tied teams.

2. Lowest quotient of earned runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the tied teams.

3. Highest batting average in games between the tied teams.

To win this tiebreaker, the South Koreans must rout the Czechs and hope that the Czechs beat the Australians in a high-scoring game.



In this Associated Press photo, Roki Sasaki of Japan pitches against the Czech Republic during the countries' Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)