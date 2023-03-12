Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 12, 2023

SEOUL, Mar. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/09 Rain 60

Incheon 07/07 Rain 60

Suwon 08/07 Rain 60

Cheongju 12/10 Rain 60

Daejeon 12/10 Rain 60

Chuncheon 10/04 Sleet 80

Gangneung 14/08 Rain 80

Jeonju 12/11 Rain 60

Gwangju 13/12 Rain 60

Jeju 19/13 Rain 70

Daegu 17/10 Rain 70

Busan 16/13 Rain 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!