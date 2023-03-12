Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 12, 2023
SEOUL, Mar. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/09 Rain 60
Incheon 07/07 Rain 60
Suwon 08/07 Rain 60
Cheongju 12/10 Rain 60
Daejeon 12/10 Rain 60
Chuncheon 10/04 Sleet 80
Gangneung 14/08 Rain 80
Jeonju 12/11 Rain 60
Gwangju 13/12 Rain 60
Jeju 19/13 Rain 70
Daegu 17/10 Rain 70
Busan 16/13 Rain 70
(END)
