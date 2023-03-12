Police set for 'special crackdown' on organized crime rings
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Police said Sunday they will launch a monthslong special campaign to clamp down on organized crime rings across South Korea amid a rising number of such offenders.
A total of 1,539 police officers in 320 teams at police stations nationwide will be tasked with the operations from Monday to July 12, according to the National Police Agency (NPA).
The move comes amid reports of organized gang members increasingly tapping into illegal business sectors, such as internet gambling and phishing scams.
Other people committing organized crimes against the vulnerable will be subject to the crackdown as well, the NPA said.
Three gang members were recently arrested on charges of extorting money from construction firms by threatening to obstruct their businesses.
The NPA said it plans to operate a joint team from the early stage of the crackdown and receive intelligence reports with the aim of preventing the criminal proceeds of such crimes from funding the gangs.
