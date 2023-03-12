Car ferries on S. Korea-China route to resume operations in April: sources

INCHEON, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Car ferries linking South Korea's western port of Incheon and China will resume operations next month, industry sources said Sunday, after more than three years of a hiatus attributable to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service of the vehicle-transporting ferries connecting Incheon and eight Chinese cities, including Weihai and Qingdao, was suspended in January 2020.

Ferry operators have begun preparing for the passenger service recently by selling tour products and hiring crew members, according to the sources.

"We expect to begin carrying passengers in April," said a ferry official who asked not to be named.

The move comes after South Korea lifted a requirement on March 1 for travelers from China to take PCR tests after their arrival here. The post-arrival test requirement was also lifted Friday.



Incheon International Ferry Terminal (Yonhap)

