KT Skylife's nominee for new chief offers to resign
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The nominee for the new chief of KT Skylife Co., a satellite broadcasting affiliate of local telecom giant KT Corp., said Sunday he has offered to resign.
Yoon Jeong-sig told Yonhap News Agency that he has requested KT to rescind his nomination, saying his decision was made for personal reasons.
The former journalist, who previously served as the chief of regional TV network OBS Gyeongin TV, was recently tapped to head KT Skylife.
Earlier, KT also nominated Lim Seung-tae, a former secretary general of the Financial Services Commission, as a new external director. Lim previously served as a special adviser to President Yoon Suk Yeol's election camp.
Lim also offered to withdraw his nomination Friday, just two days after it was made.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
-
Beijing again excludes S. Korea from group tour destination
-
(WBC) S. Korea blown out by Japan for 2nd straight loss; tournament hangs in balance
-
(WBC) Despite 2 straight losses, S. Korea still alive, barely
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims forced labor compensation plan may lead to military consequences