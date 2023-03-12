(LEAD) Biden asks Yoon to lead plenary session in upcoming democracy summit
(ATTN: UPDATES with resignation of chief of protocol in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has formally requested South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol chair a plenary session of the second Summit for Democracy, according to Yoon's office Sunday.
It made public a scanned image of Biden's recent letter to Yoon asking him to "lead one of the five plenary sessions" on March 29.
The summit is scheduled to be held on March 29-30, co-hosted by the United States, South Korea, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and Zambia. It is to assemble world leaders in a virtual, plenary format.
In the letter, Biden said Yoon's "close and tireless cooperation has helped ensure that this Summit will be a success."
Co-hosting the event "reinforces the truth that democracy is both a shared aspiration and a shared responsibility -- one that we all must uphold," Biden added.
Meanwhile, Kim Il-bum, chief of protocol at the presidential office, tendered his resignation last week, less than a year after assuming the post, according to an official.
Speaking on the customary condition of anonymity, the official dismissed rumors of Kim having been fired.
Kim has offered to resign in a "voluntary decision" for a "personal reason," the official added amid reports that he will likely be appointed soon as head of South Korea's diplomatic mission abroad.
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
-
Beijing again excludes S. Korea from group tour destination
-
(WBC) S. Korea blown out by Japan for 2nd straight loss; tournament hangs in balance
-
(WBC) Despite 2 straight losses, S. Korea still alive, barely
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims forced labor compensation plan may lead to military consequences