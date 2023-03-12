(WBC) S. Korean manager rues late runs allowed with tiebreaker looming

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, March 12 (Yonhap) -- As South Korea stares down a possible tiebreak situation to reach the next phase in the World Baseball Classic (WBC), every run counts.

That's why South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul wasn't entirely pleased with his team's 7-3 victory over the Czech Republic on Sunday at Tokyo Dome.

"We wanted to allow as few runs as possible while playing as many innings as possible," Lee said at the postgame press conference. "I am disappointed with the three late runs that we allowed, but now that we've won our game, we'll just have to wait for other results."



South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul waits for the start of a Pool B game against the Czech Republic at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

After losing its first two games through Friday, South Korea had to win its remaining two games, and get help from other teams for a shot at making the quarterfinals.

South Korea, Australia and the Czech Republic could also finish tied at 2-2. In that case, they will be ranked using the following criteria until the tie is broken.

1. Lowest quotient of runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the tied teams.

2. Lowest quotient of earned runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the tied teams.

3. Highest batting average in games between the tied teams.

Simply put, the fewer runs allowed, the better it is for the team involved.

Those runs by the Czechs could have been prevented.

In the seventh, Matej Mensik doubled home two runners, after reliever Gwak Been had given up two straight singles to start the inning. Left fielder Kim Hyun-soo made an ill-advised attempt to make a diving grab, but the sinking line drive bounced in front of him and skipped toward the warning track. Kim was replaced after the play.



South Korean players celebrate their 7-3 victory over the Czech Republic in a Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the eighth, Lee Yong-chan threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded to surrender another run.

South Korea at least held up its end of the bargain by beating the Czechs on Sunday. Unless Australia can upset world No. 1 Japan Sunday night, South Korea will still be alive in the tournament entering Monday, the final day of the first round in Pool B.

Then South Korea will be cheering hard for the Czechs to beat Australia in the matinee starting at noon, and will have to get past China in the nightcap starting at 7 p.m.

"No matter what happens, we will do everything in our power to win tomorrow's game," Lee said. "I understand China is a much better team than in the past and they have some quality pitchers and a decent lineup. We will pour everything we have into trying to win that game."



South Korean reliever Lee Yong-chan pitches against the Czech Republic during the top of the ninth inning of a Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee said he called a pregame meeting with the players to keep their focus on the right place, as they were reeling from an 8-7 loss to Australia and a 13-4 defeat to Japan.

"I told them they should try to concentrate on the games today and tomorrow, and forget about the past," Lee said. "We're in a situation where we have to win first and then see what happens. I know a lot must be going through the players' minds, but I wanted them to keep those thoughts aside for the next couple of days."

