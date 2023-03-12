(WBC) Right-hander Won Tae-in to start vs. China in must-win game
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, March 12 (Yonhap) -- In yet another must-win game at the ongoing World Baseball Classic (WBC), South Korea will send right-hander Won Tae-in to the mound against China on Monday.
Manager Lee Kang-chul made the announcement on Sunday, hours after beating the Czech Republic 7-3 for South Korea's first win of Pool B play in the first round.
To have any chance of making the quarterfinals, South Korea must defeat China and then hope that Australia will lose to Japan on Sunday night and the Czech Republic on Monday afternoon.
The Korea-China game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday at Tokyo Dome. Australia and the Czech Republic go toe-to-toe beginning at noon Monday at the dome. If Australia wins that game, then the Korea-China match will be inconsequential.
Won has appeared in two games so far. In an 8-7 loss to Australia on Thursday, Won threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
In a 13-4 loss against Japan, however, Won was charged with a run on two hits, including a home run by Kensuke Kondoh.
Though he has come out of the bullpen in Tokyo so far, Won has been a starter throughout his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) career. He has a 34-33 record with a 4.09 ERA over four seasons with the Samsung Lions.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
-
Beijing again excludes S. Korea from group tour destination
-
(WBC) S. Korea blown out by Japan for 2nd straight loss; tournament hangs in balance
-
(WBC) Despite 2 straight losses, S. Korea still alive, barely
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims forced labor compensation plan may lead to military consequences