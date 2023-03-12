Short tracker Park Ji-won finishes with 2 titles at world championships on home ice

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean short track speed skater Park Ji-won grabbed his second gold medal of the world championships on home ice on Sunday.

Park skated to the men's 1,000-meter title at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Speed Skating Championships on Sunday at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul.



Park Ji-won of South Korea (R) skates in the men's 1,000-meter final at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Speed Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul on March 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park, the reigning World Cup overall champion, had grabbed the 1,500m gold medal on Saturday.

These are the first two individual gold medals at world championships in Park's career. He also contributed to the bronze in the 5,000m relay.

"I told myself yesterday that I could win another gold medal today, and I am happy I was able to make that happen," Park said. "It's great that I got to win my first world titles on home ice."

On the women's side, Choi Min-jeong finished with silver medals in the 1,000m, 1,500m, 3,000m relay.

Park and Choi were the only South Koreans to grab individual medals at Mokdong.

South Korea failed to reach the podium in the 2,000m mixed relay.



Choi Min-jeong of South Korea reacts to her second-place finish in the women's 1,000-meter final at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Speed Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul on March 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

