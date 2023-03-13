(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) Gov't overhauls 52-hour workweek system to provide more flexibility
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
-
(WBC) Despite 2 straight losses, S. Korea still alive, barely
-
Fire on Mount Jiri extinguished after 21 hours; one firefighter dead
-
(LEAD) Biden asks Yoon to lead plenary session in upcoming democracy summit
-
S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure