SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 13.



Korean-language dailies

-- Workweek reform spawns concerns it could revive 'crunch mode' in IT industry (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Beleaguered S. Korean exports wipe out 500,000 jobs in 2017-21 period: data (Kookmin Daily)

-- SVB collapse sparks Black Monday fears (Donga Ilbo)

-- SVB fallout sparks Black Monday fears across the world (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Collapse of SVB sparks fears of global financial crisis (Segye Times)

-- SVB fallout feared to put many startups on verge of bankruptcy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- SVB collapse sparks fears of another Lehman Brothers debacle (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. Silicon Valley Bank collapse sparks fears of financial crisis (Hankyoreh)

-- SVB collapse sends shock waves across globe; startups feared to go under (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korean won fluctuating more than baht, rupee since U.S. rate hikes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- SVB collapse sparks fears of another Lehman Brothers crisis (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Ball in Japan's court after Korea gesture on forced labor (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Kakao to take control over SM (Korea Herald)

-- Xi's iron grip on power clouds Korea-China ties (Korea Times)

(END)