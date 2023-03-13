Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:56 March 13, 2023

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Workweek reform spawns concerns it could revive 'crunch mode' in IT industry (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Beleaguered S. Korean exports wipe out 500,000 jobs in 2017-21 period: data (Kookmin Daily)
-- SVB collapse sparks Black Monday fears (Donga Ilbo)
-- SVB fallout sparks Black Monday fears across the world (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Collapse of SVB sparks fears of global financial crisis (Segye Times)
-- SVB fallout feared to put many startups on verge of bankruptcy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- SVB collapse sparks fears of another Lehman Brothers debacle (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. Silicon Valley Bank collapse sparks fears of financial crisis (Hankyoreh)
-- SVB collapse sends shock waves across globe; startups feared to go under (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean won fluctuating more than baht, rupee since U.S. rate hikes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SVB collapse sparks fears of another Lehman Brothers crisis (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ball in Japan's court after Korea gesture on forced labor (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kakao to take control over SM (Korea Herald)
-- Xi's iron grip on power clouds Korea-China ties (Korea Times)
