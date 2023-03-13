Japanese animation 'The First Slam Dunk' tops 4 mln admissions in S. Korea
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The Japanese animated film "The First Slam Dunk" has drawn over 4 million moviegoers in South Korea, data showed Monday.
The film adaptation of the popular Japanese basketball comic book series "Slam Dunk" topped 4 million admissions Sunday, 67 days after it hit local theaters on Jan. 4, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
It was another record for the film, which became the most-viewed animated Japanese film released in the nation by garnering an accumulated 3.81 million viewers on March 5.
Directed by the original manga writer Takehiko Inoue, the movie has attracted both older and younger audiences with its captivating story of an undefeated spirit and nostalgia for the 1990s.
