Yoon's approval rating falls to 38.9 pct: poll

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell to 38.9 percent, dropping below 40 percent for the first time in four weeks, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,508 adults conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance declined 4 percentage points from the previous week. The figure had stayed in the low 40 percent range for three straight weeks.

Yoon's disapproval rating rose 5.7 percentage points to 58.9 percent in the same period. By age, it jumped the most among younger people, climbing 13 percentage points among respondents in their 20s and 11.3 percentage points for those in their 30s.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a congratulatory speech during a commencement ceremony of the 77th-class graduates of the Korea Naval Academy in Changwon, 301 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 10, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)