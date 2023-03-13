Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 March 13, 2023

SEOUL, Mar. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-3 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 07/-3 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 10/-3 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 08/-7 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 11/00 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 11/-1 Cloudy 10

Jeju 10/04 Sunny 0

Daegu 12/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 12/02 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!