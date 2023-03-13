Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 March 13, 2023
SEOUL, Mar. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-3 Cloudy 20
Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 20
Suwon 07/-3 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 10/-3 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 08/-7 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 11/00 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 10/-2 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 11/-1 Cloudy 10
Jeju 10/04 Sunny 0
Daegu 12/-1 Cloudy 20
Busan 12/02 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Ruling party set to hold national convention to pick new leader
Most Saved
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
-
N. Korea fired an unspecified missile from submarine in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fired 2 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday: KCNA
-
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires an unspecified missile in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
Fire on Mount Jiri extinguished after 21 hours; one firefighter dead