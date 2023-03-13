Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports down 16 pct during first 10 days of March

All News 09:10 March 13, 2023

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 16.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of March, data showed Monday, due to sluggish shipments of chips.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.8 billion in the March 1-10 period, compared with $18.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports advanced 2.7 percent on-year to $20.8 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.9 billion.

In February, the country's outbound shipments fell 7.5 percent on-year to $50.1 billion as exports of chips dived 42.5 percent over the period.

Exports have logged an on-year fall since October last year amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies to curb inflation. The country has suffered a trade deficit for 11 straight months.

A ship carrying containers leaves a port in the southeastern city of Busan on March 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

A ship carrying containers leaves a port in the southeastern city of Busan on March 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#exports-March
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!