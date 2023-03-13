Exports down 16 pct during first 10 days of March
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 16.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of March, data showed Monday, due to sluggish shipments of chips.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.8 billion in the March 1-10 period, compared with $18.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports advanced 2.7 percent on-year to $20.8 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.9 billion.
In February, the country's outbound shipments fell 7.5 percent on-year to $50.1 billion as exports of chips dived 42.5 percent over the period.
Exports have logged an on-year fall since October last year amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies to curb inflation. The country has suffered a trade deficit for 11 straight months.
