Hyundai launches Avante upgraded model in S. Korea

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday launched the upgraded Avante compact in the domestic market, with its performance version set to be released later this year.

The New Avante, a face-lifted model in three years, comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline, a 1.6 liquid propane injection (LPI), or a 1.6 gasoline hybrid model, the company said in a statement.

The compact vehicle is equipped with eight air bags and safety features, such as the front collision avoidance, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, and rear cross collision avoidance systems, it said.

It is priced at 20 million won-32 million won (US$15,000-$24,000) depending on model trims and options.

Hyundai plans to introduce the Avante N Line and Avante N performance models in the local market in the second half.

The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles. The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand.



This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the upgraded Avante compact. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

