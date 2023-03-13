EXO's Kai to drop 'Rover' EP

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Kai, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will put out a new individual EP, "Rover," on Monday.

The EP slated to come out at 6 p.m. marks his first release as a soloist since his second EP, "Peaches," in November 2021.

Kai, who debuted in 2012 as the main dancer of the nine-piece group managed by SM Entertainment, has gained popularity for his dance skills and solid performance. He is also the main dancer of SuperM, a project group managed by the same agency. He made his solo debut with his first EP, "Kai," in 2020.

The cover image of EXO member Kai's upcoming EP, "Rover," released by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Unlike his previous EPs centered on groovy R&B genre music, the upcoming one will show off his different musical colors as it contains songs of various genres, such as dance, hip-hop, R&B and pop, SM said in a press release.

The title track is a dance genre number featuring a heavy bass, marimba and bells and various other percussions. Its lyrics are about a "wanderer" who lives freely, throwing off the restraints of other people's opinions, according to the agency. The tune is a reinterpreted version of "Mr. Rover," a 2022 song by Bulgarian singer Dara, it added.

The six-track album also has "Black Mirror," "Bomba," "Slidin'," "Say You Love Me" and "Sinner."

EXO member Kai is seen in this concept photo for his third individual EP, "Rover," set to drop at 6 p.m. on March 13, 2023, provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)