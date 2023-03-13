S. Korea to attend IPEF's 2nd round of official negotiations this week in Bali
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will participate in the second round of official negotiations for the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to be held in Indonesia this week to discuss the fair economy, trade, supply chains and green technologies, the industry ministry said Monday.
The latest session of the initiative is scheduled to take place in Bali from Monday through Sunday, which is expected to bring together 14 member nations, including Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
South Korea will send a delegation involving officials from the industry, finance, foreign and other related ministries for working-level and chief delegate meetings on the platform's four key pillars of trade, supply chain resilience, clean economy and fair economy, it added.
The IPEF was launched in May last year, and the first rule-setting meeting was held in the Australian city of Brisbane in December. The member nations had a special session in India last month.
"This negotiation is expected to be a crucial starting point for drawing practical achievements within this year. We will do our best to set forth our stance proactively and to come up with constructive and reasonable results," delegation chief Roh Keon-ki said.
As of 2021, trade between South Korea and the remaining 13 IPEF member nations came to US$498.4 billion, accounting for 39.6 percent of Seoul's total trade that year, according to government data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
Ruling party set to hold national convention to pick new leader
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
Voter turnout for PPP leadership race hits 50 pct
-
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
-
N. Korea fired an unspecified missile from submarine in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fired 2 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday: KCNA
-
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires an unspecified missile in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it fired two 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday