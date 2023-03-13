Yoon orders close examination of financial impact of SVB's collapse
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Monday to closely examine the impact of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on the domestic economy and financial markets, his office said.
Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, saying the U.S. bank's failure is causing uncertainty in financial markets to spread, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
"Closely examine, with the finance minister in the lead, the cause of SVB's failure, how the situation develops, the U.S. authorities' response, and the impact on the domestic financial markets and real economy," he was quoted as saying.
The collapse of the tech startup-focused lender, which is the largest failure of a U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis, has led to worries about a potential fallout in the domestic venture capital market.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Ruling party set to hold national convention to pick new leader
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
-
N. Korea fired an unspecified missile from submarine in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fired 2 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday: KCNA
-
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires an unspecified missile in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it fired two 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday