SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Boryung 8,810 DN 170

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,400 UP 150

POSCO CHEMICAL 248,500 UP 1,500

TaekwangInd 736,000 DN 5,000

KAL 23,150 UP 50

SSANGYONGCNE 5,510 DN 40

Shinsegae 209,500 UP 2,000

Nongshim 350,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 55,000 DN 600

LG Corp. 88,300 UP 2,400

SGBC 53,100 DN 3,100

HyundaiMipoDock 67,200 UP 400

Hanssem 52,900 DN 600

F&F 140,000 DN 1,100

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,280 DN 170

SamsungF&MIns 218,000 UP 4,000

Kogas 26,550 DN 150

KSOE 75,200 UP 400

S-Oil 81,400 UP 100

SKC 107,400 UP 3,900

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,760 UP 40

LG Innotek 268,000 UP 2,500

KumhoPetrochem 151,600 UP 400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0

MS IND 19,530 DN 200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,700 UP 800

HMM 20,350 DN 300

HYUNDAI WIA 55,900 0

IS DONGSEO 42,400 DN 250

LS ELECTRIC 50,800 UP 800

KorZinc 545,000 UP 13,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,050 UP 10

GS Retail 28,250 DN 400

Ottogi 439,000 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 738,000 UP 1,000

Hanmi Science 34,800 DN 800

KPIC 163,600 UP 1,300

MERITZ SECU 6,730 DN 100

SamsungElecMech 152,900 UP 4,400

HtlShilla 75,900 UP 100

(MORE)