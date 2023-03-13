Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 March 13, 2023

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Boryung 8,810 DN 170
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,400 UP 150
POSCO CHEMICAL 248,500 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 736,000 DN 5,000
KAL 23,150 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 5,510 DN 40
Shinsegae 209,500 UP 2,000
Nongshim 350,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,000 DN 600
LG Corp. 88,300 UP 2,400
SGBC 53,100 DN 3,100
HyundaiMipoDock 67,200 UP 400
Hanssem 52,900 DN 600
F&F 140,000 DN 1,100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,280 DN 170
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 UP 4,000
Kogas 26,550 DN 150
KSOE 75,200 UP 400
S-Oil 81,400 UP 100
SKC 107,400 UP 3,900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,760 UP 40
LG Innotek 268,000 UP 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 151,600 UP 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
MS IND 19,530 DN 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,700 UP 800
HMM 20,350 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 55,900 0
IS DONGSEO 42,400 DN 250
LS ELECTRIC 50,800 UP 800
KorZinc 545,000 UP 13,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,050 UP 10
GS Retail 28,250 DN 400
Ottogi 439,000 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 738,000 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 34,800 DN 800
KPIC 163,600 UP 1,300
MERITZ SECU 6,730 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 152,900 UP 4,400
HtlShilla 75,900 UP 100
(MORE)

