KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,570 DN 500
KIA CORP. 78,800 UP 800
S-1 53,900 UP 500
Mobis 218,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 95,600 0
KEPCO 17,510 DN 120
SKTelecom 46,500 DN 100
ZINUS 29,650 DN 600
SamsungSecu 31,850 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 8,820 UP 90
Hanchem 198,600 DN 100
DWS 39,400 DN 300
Youngpoong 581,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,200 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,550 DN 1,450
Hanwha 25,400 UP 150
SK hynix 84,300 UP 1,000
DB HiTek 46,600 UP 50
CJ 93,900 UP 900
Hyundai M&F INS 35,200 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,430 DN 22
Daesang 19,530 DN 200
LX INT 30,000 0
DongkukStlMill 12,800 DN 160
ORION Holdings 15,440 DN 10
SKNetworks 4,595 UP 210
KCC 233,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 61,300 DN 1,100
AmoreG 37,500 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 176,000 UP 1,000
Daewoong 15,850 DN 350
Hyosung 64,900 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 77,100 UP 500
SLCORP 26,750 DN 450
Yuhan 51,000 DN 600
SamsungElec 60,000 UP 500
NHIS 9,510 UP 340
LOTTE 29,450 DN 200
GCH Corp 15,250 DN 280
LotteChilsung 162,800 UP 100
(MORE)
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Ruling party set to hold national convention to pick new leader
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
-
N. Korea fired an unspecified missile from submarine in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fired 2 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday: KCNA
-
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires an unspecified missile in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it fired two 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday