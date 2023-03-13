KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS 68,600 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98400 UP3500
GC Corp 119,400 DN 300
GS E&C 21,800 DN 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 327,000 UP 6,500
OCI 95,400 DN 1,300
HITEJINRO 22,750 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 79,000 DN 300
DOOSAN 104,800 DN 2,900
DL 54,800 DN 500
HyundaiElev 26,450 0
SAMSUNG SDS 120,100 UP 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,050 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,335 UP 205
Hanon Systems 8,910 DN 50
SK 172,700 UP 400
Handsome 25,050 DN 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,800 UP 2,200
Asiana Airlines 13,320 DN 100
COWAY 50,600 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,300 DN 1,300
IBK 9,890 UP 20
DONGSUH 19,260 UP 110
SamsungEng 29,450 UP 700
SAMSUNG C&T 108,900 DN 400
PanOcean 6,000 0
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 19,290 DN 80
LOTTE CONF 114,600 DN 2,600
KT 29,750 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21750 DN250
LOTTE TOUR 12,600 DN 150
LG Uplus 10,870 UP 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 UP 300
KT&G 85,400 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 17,810 DN 80
Doosanfc 35,450 DN 900
LG Display 14,990 UP 190
Kangwonland 18,440 DN 370
(MORE)
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Ruling party set to hold national convention to pick new leader
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
-
N. Korea fired an unspecified missile from submarine in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fired 2 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday: KCNA
-
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires an unspecified missile in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it fired two 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday