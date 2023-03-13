Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 March 13, 2023

LS 68,600 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98400 UP3500
GC Corp 119,400 DN 300
GS E&C 21,800 DN 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 327,000 UP 6,500
OCI 95,400 DN 1,300
HITEJINRO 22,750 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 79,000 DN 300
DOOSAN 104,800 DN 2,900
DL 54,800 DN 500
HyundaiElev 26,450 0
SAMSUNG SDS 120,100 UP 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,050 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,335 UP 205
Hanon Systems 8,910 DN 50
SK 172,700 UP 400
Handsome 25,050 DN 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,800 UP 2,200
Asiana Airlines 13,320 DN 100
COWAY 50,600 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,300 DN 1,300
IBK 9,890 UP 20
DONGSUH 19,260 UP 110
SamsungEng 29,450 UP 700
SAMSUNG C&T 108,900 DN 400
PanOcean 6,000 0
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 19,290 DN 80
LOTTE CONF 114,600 DN 2,600
KT 29,750 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21750 DN250
LOTTE TOUR 12,600 DN 150
LG Uplus 10,870 UP 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 UP 300
KT&G 85,400 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 17,810 DN 80
Doosanfc 35,450 DN 900
LG Display 14,990 UP 190
Kangwonland 18,440 DN 370
(MORE)

