LS 68,600 DN 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98400 UP3500

GC Corp 119,400 DN 300

GS E&C 21,800 DN 250

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

POSCO Holdings 327,000 UP 6,500

OCI 95,400 DN 1,300

HITEJINRO 22,750 UP 100

CJ LOGISTICS 79,000 DN 300

DOOSAN 104,800 DN 2,900

DL 54,800 DN 500

HyundaiElev 26,450 0

SAMSUNG SDS 120,100 UP 300

KOREA AEROSPACE 43,050 UP 150

KUMHOTIRE 3,335 UP 205

Hanon Systems 8,910 DN 50

SK 172,700 UP 400

Handsome 25,050 DN 550

ILJIN MATERIALS 64,800 UP 2,200

Asiana Airlines 13,320 DN 100

COWAY 50,600 UP 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 82,300 DN 1,300

IBK 9,890 UP 20

DONGSUH 19,260 UP 110

SamsungEng 29,450 UP 700

SAMSUNG C&T 108,900 DN 400

PanOcean 6,000 0

SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 19,290 DN 80

LOTTE CONF 114,600 DN 2,600

KT 29,750 DN 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21750 DN250

LOTTE TOUR 12,600 DN 150

LG Uplus 10,870 UP 70

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 UP 300

KT&G 85,400 UP 300

Doosan Enerbility 17,810 DN 80

Doosanfc 35,450 DN 900

LG Display 14,990 UP 190

Kangwonland 18,440 DN 370

(MORE)