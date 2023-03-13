NAVER 202,500 UP 2,700

Kakao 60,800 UP 2,700

NCsoft 396,500 UP 500

HANATOUR SERVICE 61,200 UP 300

COSMAX 79,200 DN 1,200

KIWOOM 97,500 UP 2,000

DSME 22,450 UP 100

HDSINFRA 7,970 DN 140

DWEC 4,285 DN 75

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,650 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 309,500 DN 4,500

KEPCO KPS 36,450 DN 150

LG H&H 607,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 718,000 UP 11,000

KEPCO E&C 70,700 DN 600

ShinhanGroup 36,050 UP 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,300 UP 650

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,550 DN 50

LGELECTRONICS 117,500 UP 1,800

Celltrion 155,400 UP 700

TKG Huchems 19,320 DN 330

JB Financial Group 9,400 DN 250

DAEWOONG PHARM 110,100 DN 600

HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,600 DN 100

KIH 60,200 UP 1,500

GS 40,250 UP 50

LIG Nex1 71,300 UP 1,100

Fila Holdings 39,050 DN 50

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,800 UP 1,700

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,700 UP 450

HANWHA LIFE 2,645 DN 10

AMOREPACIFIC 130,800 UP 3,400

FOOSUNG 12,440 UP 70

SK Innovation 176,100 UP 2,600

POONGSAN 37,950 DN 200

KBFinancialGroup 50,300 UP 600

Hansae 16,880 DN 360

Youngone Corp 47,100 DN 200

CSWIND 72,300 DN 700

GKL 18,770 DN 340

(MORE)