KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NAVER 202,500 UP 2,700
Kakao 60,800 UP 2,700
NCsoft 396,500 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,200 UP 300
COSMAX 79,200 DN 1,200
KIWOOM 97,500 UP 2,000
DSME 22,450 UP 100
HDSINFRA 7,970 DN 140
DWEC 4,285 DN 75
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,650 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 309,500 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 36,450 DN 150
LG H&H 607,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 718,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 70,700 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 36,050 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,300 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,550 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 117,500 UP 1,800
Celltrion 155,400 UP 700
TKG Huchems 19,320 DN 330
JB Financial Group 9,400 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,100 DN 600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,600 DN 100
KIH 60,200 UP 1,500
GS 40,250 UP 50
LIG Nex1 71,300 UP 1,100
Fila Holdings 39,050 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,800 UP 1,700
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,700 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,645 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 130,800 UP 3,400
FOOSUNG 12,440 UP 70
SK Innovation 176,100 UP 2,600
POONGSAN 37,950 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 50,300 UP 600
Hansae 16,880 DN 360
Youngone Corp 47,100 DN 200
CSWIND 72,300 DN 700
GKL 18,770 DN 340
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
Ruling party set to hold national convention to pick new leader
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
N. Korea fired an unspecified missile from submarine in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
(LEAD) N. Korea fired 2 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday: KCNA
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires an unspecified missile in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
(URGENT) N. Korea says it fired two 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday