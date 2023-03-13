KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 42,200 UP 200
HanmiPharm 253,500 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 21,200 DN 100
Meritz Financial 42,700 DN 800
BNK Financial Group 6,470 DN 30
emart 114,500 DN 1,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 00 DN2200
KOLMAR KOREA 38,850 DN 500
PIAM 34,250 UP 300
HANJINKAL 47,900 UP 2,900
CHONGKUNDANG 77,900 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 42,000 DN 1,000
HL MANDO 47,800 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,550 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,810 DN 230
Netmarble 55,900 0
KRAFTON 163,500 UP 1,600
HD HYUNDAI 57,500 UP 1,000
ORION 127,000 UP 1,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,450 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,260 UP 120
BGF Retail 179,900 DN 300
SKCHEM 77,400 DN 600
HDC-OP 11,430 UP 70
HYOSUNG TNC 420,000 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 420,500 UP 2,500
HANILCMT 11,060 DN 150
SKBS 69,100 DN 800
WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 UP 100
KakaoBank 24,400 UP 450
DongwonInd 47,400 UP 350
ShinpoongPharm 20,100 UP 1,230
HYBE 189,600 UP 5,900
SKSQUARE 38,250 DN 150
SK ie technology 64,400 UP 1,100
K Car 11,580 DN 80
LG Energy Solution 563,000 UP 12,000
DL E&C 32,700 DN 950
kakaopay 60,700 UP 1,500
(END)
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Ruling party set to hold national convention to pick new leader
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says forced labor decision aimed at moving toward future-oriented relationship with Japan
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
-
N. Korea fired an unspecified missile from submarine in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fired 2 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday: KCNA
-
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires an unspecified missile in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it fired two 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday