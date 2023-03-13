Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 March 13, 2023

KOLON IND 42,200 UP 200
HanmiPharm 253,500 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 21,200 DN 100
Meritz Financial 42,700 DN 800
BNK Financial Group 6,470 DN 30
emart 114,500 DN 1,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 00 DN2200
KOLMAR KOREA 38,850 DN 500
PIAM 34,250 UP 300
HANJINKAL 47,900 UP 2,900
CHONGKUNDANG 77,900 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 42,000 DN 1,000
HL MANDO 47,800 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,550 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,810 DN 230
Netmarble 55,900 0
KRAFTON 163,500 UP 1,600
HD HYUNDAI 57,500 UP 1,000
ORION 127,000 UP 1,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,450 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,260 UP 120
BGF Retail 179,900 DN 300
SKCHEM 77,400 DN 600
HDC-OP 11,430 UP 70
HYOSUNG TNC 420,000 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 420,500 UP 2,500
HANILCMT 11,060 DN 150
SKBS 69,100 DN 800
WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 UP 100
KakaoBank 24,400 UP 450
DongwonInd 47,400 UP 350
ShinpoongPharm 20,100 UP 1,230
HYBE 189,600 UP 5,900
SKSQUARE 38,250 DN 150
SK ie technology 64,400 UP 1,100
K Car 11,580 DN 80
LG Energy Solution 563,000 UP 12,000
DL E&C 32,700 DN 950
kakaopay 60,700 UP 1,500
