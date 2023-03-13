S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 13, 2023
All News 16:41 March 13, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.538 3.651 -11.3
2-year TB 3.486 3.758 -27.2
3-year TB 3.435 3.703 -26.8
10-year TB 3.405 3.584 -17.9
2-year MSB 3.498 3.759 -26.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.149 4.396 -24.7
91-day CD 3.610 3.610 0.0
(END)
