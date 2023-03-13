Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating unchanged at 'AA-,' outlook stable
All News 17:21 March 13, 2023
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings said Monday it has reaffirmed South Korea's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook.
Fitch's rating for South Korea has been AA-, the fourth-highest level on the agency's table, since September 2012.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(URGENT) N. Korea ready to take 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military activities, Kim Yo-jong says
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Ruling party set to hold national convention to pick new leader
Most Saved
-
N. Korea approves war deterrent steps against S. Korea-U.S. drills at key party meeting: KCNA
-
N. Korea fired an unspecified missile from submarine in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fired 2 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday: KCNA
-
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires an unspecified missile in waters off Sinpo Sunday: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea warns of 'toughest counteraction' against UNSC meeting on country's rights abuse