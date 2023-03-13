Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating unchanged at 'AA-,' outlook stable

All News 17:21 March 13, 2023

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings said Monday it has reaffirmed South Korea's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook.

Fitch's rating for South Korea has been AA-, the fourth-highest level on the agency's table, since September 2012.

