The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

Yoon instructs gov't to find new cooperation projects for S. Korea, Japan

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Monday to look for new projects to help South Korea and Japan increase cooperation and build a future-oriented relationship, his spokesperson said.

Yoon's instruction came days before he heads to Japan on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the wake of Seoul's decision to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own without Japanese firms' contributions.



-----------------

(LEAD) Surviving forced labor victims reject S. Korea's foundation-based compensation plan

SEOUL -- Surviving Korean victims of wartime forced labor delivered their formal position to reject the government's compensation plan to a public foundation in charge of the controversial process, according to their legal representatives Monday.

They are among those who won compensation cases against Japanese companies at South Korea's Supreme Court over their forced labor during World War II, when Korea was under Japan's brutal colonial rule.



-----------------

Actor Yoo Ah-in likely to appear for questioning next week over alleged drug use

SEOUL -- Actor Yoo Ah-in is expected to appear before police for questioning as early as next week over allegations of illegal drug use, officials said Monday.

"We will wrap up the analysis of materials seized from his home and hospital this week, and then ask him to appear for questioning," an official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.



-----------------

(LEAD) DP unilaterally passes resolution urging gov't to withdraw forced labor victims compensation plan

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Monday unilaterally passed a resolution through the parliamentary foreign affairs committee urging the government to withdraw its decision to compensate wartime forced labor victims on its own without Japan's involvement.

The ruling People Power Party boycotted the committee meeting, accusing the DP of organizing the session without agreement in an attempt to negatively affect an upcoming visit to Tokyo by President Yoon Suk Yeol for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



-----------------

1st hearing in impeachment case against interior minister set for next month

SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court will hold its first hearing early next month in the impeachment case filed against Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, legal sources said Monday.

The court notified Lee, his legal representative and the National Assembly earlier in the day that the first hearing on the case will be held at 2 p.m. on April 4, according to the sources.



-----------------

(LEAD) (WBC) S. Korea eliminated in 1st round for 3rd straight time

TOKYO -- South Korea was eliminated in the first round of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) for the third consecutive time Monday, even before playing its final game of the opening stage in Tokyo.

South Korea's fate was sealed following Australia's 8-3 win over the Czech Republic in Pool B action at Tokyo Dome.



-----------------

(4th LD) Large fire engulfs tire plant in Daejeon; no serious injuries reported

DAEJEON -- A huge fire has engulfed a tire plant in the central city of Daejeon, but no serious injuries have been reported, fire officials said Monday.

The fire broke out at 10:09 p.m. Sunday at the plant operated by the nation's leading tiremaker, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., according to the Daejeon Fire Headquarters.



-----------------

(LEAD) SVB collapse to have limited impact on global market: finance minister

SEOUL -- The collapse of the United States-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is expected to have a limited impact on the global financial market, although uncertainties will linger amid monetary-tightening moves, the finance minister said Monday.

Last week, U.S. banking regulators shut down the startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group and took control of its customer deposits in the largest failure of a U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis, sparking concerns over its impact on the global financial market.

(END)