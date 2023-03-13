Yoon, ruling party leader to hold semimonthly meetings
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon agreed Monday to hold semimonthly meetings as part of efforts to strengthen communication between the presidential office and the ruling party, officials said.
The decision was made at a dinner meeting between Yoon and the new PPP leadership at the presidential office, according to Kim Byung-min, a member of the PPP's Supreme Council.
Kim said the two sides will discuss details of the plan later.
In the meeting, Yoon is said to have congratulated the PPP chair and other Supreme Council members on their election, and called for improving party unity.
The new PPP leadership was elected at its national convention Wednesday. The new chair was widely believed to be Yoon's favorite candidate.
