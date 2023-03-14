Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Winner-takes-all system puts politics in crisis (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Warning light for teen drug use (Kookmin Daily)
-- Regulators close Signature Bank in New York (Donga Ilbo)
-- Domestic consumption decreases amid high inflation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires two 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine; S. Korea, U.S. conduct drills (Segye Times)
-- Biden assures SVB, Signature Bank customers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Provincial colleges grapple with shortage of students (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Forced labor victims oppose S. Korea's foundation-based compensation plan (Hankyoreh)
-- Fed is unlikely to take 'big steps' following SVB collapse (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden tries to stop potential banking crisis following SVB collapse (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Bills on easing real estate acquisition tax pending in parliament despite slowing transactions (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North launches 'strategic cruise missiles' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- How will SVB affect Korea? (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, U.S. start major drills after NK's weapons test (Korea Times)
