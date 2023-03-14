N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Tuesday, Seoul's military said, a day after South Korea and the United States kicked off a regular military exercise.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not immediately provide other details.
The latest launch came after the North fired what it claimed to be two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine Sunday and conducted a "fire assault drill" three days earlier.
On Monday, Seoul and Washington began their 11-day Freedom Shield exercise, which is to proceed with the concurrent field training exercise, called the Warrior Shield.
Pyongyang has decried the exercises as a rehearsal for a war of aggression against it.
