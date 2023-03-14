(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

(ATTN: UPDATES with JCS' explanation in paras 2-7)

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Tuesday, Seoul's military said, a day after South Korea and the United States kicked off a regular military exercise.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province between 7:41 a.m. and 7:51 a.m., and they flew some 620 kilometers.

The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting a comprehensive analysis of the specifics of the missiles, according to the JCS.

"We strongly condemn the North's series of ballistic missile launches as an act of significant provocation that harms peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula, but also in the international community, and a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

It also urged the North to immediately stop such launches.

"While normally conducting the combined exercise under the firm combined defense posture, our military will track and monitor North Korean movements to see if there is a possibility of additional provocations," the JCS said.

It added it will maintain a solid readiness posture based on capabilities to respond "overwhelmingly" to any North Korean provocations.

The latest launch came after the North fired what it claimed to be two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine Sunday and conducted a "fire assault drill" three days earlier.

On Monday, Seoul and Washington began their 11-day Freedom Shield exercise, which is to proceed with the concurrent field training exercise, called the Warrior Shield.

Pyongyang has decried the exercises as a rehearsal for a war of aggression against it and threatened to take "overwhelming" action against military activities by the allies.

Its hardening rhetoric has stoked concerns that the reclusive regime could continue to ratchet up tensions with more powerful provocations, such as the launch of a solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and a nuclear test.



This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 13, 2023, shows the North's firing of two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine in waters off its east coast the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)