Tuesday's weather forecast

March 14, 2023

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/02 Cloudy 10

Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 10

Suwon 16/00 Sunny 10

Cheongju 18/01 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 18/00 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 15/-4 Sunny 20

Gangneung 16/06 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 18/01 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 19/01 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/05 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/01 Cloudy 0

Busan 15/06 Cloudy 0

