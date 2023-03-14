Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 14, 2023
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/02 Cloudy 10
Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 10
Suwon 16/00 Sunny 10
Cheongju 18/01 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 18/00 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 15/-4 Sunny 20
Gangneung 16/06 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 18/01 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 19/01 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/05 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/01 Cloudy 0
Busan 15/06 Cloudy 0
(END)
