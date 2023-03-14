Yoon to meet Japanese college students in Tokyo

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to meet with a group of Japanese college students during his visit to Tokyo this week to highlight the benefit of his administration's solution to the issue of wartime forced labor for future generations, sources said Tuesday.

Yoon is scheduled to visit Tokyo on Thursday and Friday for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expected to focus on ways to improve bilateral relations in the wake of Seoul's decision to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own without Japanese firms' contributions.

Yoon is likely to meet with the youths on Friday, after attending a meeting with the Federation of Korean Industries and the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), according to the diplomatic sources.

The two business lobbies are reportedly planning to announce the details of their envisioned "future youth fund," which will sponsor scholarships for students of both countries and promote exchanges between their youths, as part of the solution to the forced labor dispute.

Yoon will then speak to the Japanese students about the fund and its expected contributions to building a future-oriented relationship between the two countries, the sources said.



President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a congratulatory speech during a commencement ceremony of the 77th-class graduates of the Korea Naval Academy in Changwon, 301 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 10, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

