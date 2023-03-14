Apink to drop new EP 'Self' next month

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Apink will return next month with a new EP, "Self," after about 14 months, the group's agency said Tuesday.

IST Entertainment announced on social media the quintet composed of members Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung will roll out its 10th EP, "Self," on April 5.

It also unveiled a logo poster for the upcoming album in which a framed abstract painting of intense red, blue and white shades hangs upon a black wall with a simple typography of the title "Self" placed in the center.



"Self" will mark the band's first release since February last year, when "Horn," the special album to mark its 10th anniversary, came out.

Since its debut in April 2011 with the EP "Seven Springs of Apink," the group has released hit songs, including "Mr. Chu," "NoNoNo," "LUV" and "Dumhdurum."

