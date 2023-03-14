Yoon, Japan's Kishida to hold summit Thursday
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a summit in Tokyo on Thursday, his office said.
The summit, which will be followed by a dinner, will be held on the first day of Yoon's two-day visit to Japan, national security adviser Kim Sung-han told reporters.
"This visit has the significance of signaling that the South Korea-Japan relationship, which has been strained until now, has entered the normalization stage in earnest," Kim said during a press briefing at the presidential office.
Yoon's visit comes after Seoul announced its decision to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own without contributions from Japanese companies.
