KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,000 DN 280
Kogas 25,500 DN 1,050
SamsungF&MIns 215,500 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 12,030 DN 410
POONGSAN 36,800 DN 1,150
Fila Holdings 38,350 DN 700
GS 39,250 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,800 DN 5,000
SK Innovation 170,000 DN 6,100
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,050 DN 1,650
HANWHA LIFE 2,490 DN 155
LIG Nex1 68,100 DN 3,200
AMOREPACIFIC 127,200 DN 3,600
Kakao 59,400 DN 1,400
DONGSUH 18,910 DN 350
SK 167,600 DN 5,100
Hanon Systems 8,440 DN 470
IBK 9,590 DN 300
SamsungEng 28,900 DN 550
LG Display 14,220 DN 770
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 DN 1,900
PanOcean 5,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 29,800 DN 300
Kangwonland 18,040 DN 400
KT 29,250 DN 500
NAVER 196,000 DN 6,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20900 DN850
LOTTE TOUR 12,130 DN 470
LG Uplus 10,750 DN 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,000 DN 900
NCsoft 389,000 DN 7,500
KT&G 85,100 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 16,780 DN 1,030
Doosanfc 33,700 DN 1,750
emart 110,400 DN 4,100
KBFinancialGroup 48,400 DN 1,900
Hansae 16,480 DN 400
KOLON IND 40,600 DN 1,600
KOLMAR KOREA 37,750 DN 1,100
HanmiPharm 246,500 DN 7,000
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) (WBC) S. Korea eliminated in 1st round for 3rd straight time
(LEAD) U.S. forced to intensify joint military drills in response to N. Korean provocations: State Dept.
N. Korea warns of 'toughest counteraction' against UNSC meeting on country's rights abuse
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military