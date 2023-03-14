(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip over 2.5 pct amid SVB fallout concerns

(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks dropped more than 2.5 percent Tuesday, as investors remain wary about the fallout from the collapse of two U.S. banks and uncertainties over the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 61.63 points, or 2.56 percent, to 2,348.97 points.

It marked the key stock index's biggest fall so far this year.

Trading volume was moderate at about 475 million shares worth some 7.6 trillion won (US$5.8 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 874 to 47.



Electronic signboards at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul show the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,348.97 on March 14, 2023, down 61.63 points or 2.56 percent from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

The KOSPI opened sharply lower as the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest shutdown of a U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis, and the New York-based Signature Bank fanned sell-offs by foreign and institutional investors.

Foreigners dumped a net 638 billion won, while institutions bought 22 billion won and retail investors purchased 568 billion won.

Investors are also bracing for uncertainties about the Fed's pace of monetary tightening in the wake of the banks' collapse.

Some expect the Fed to slow its tightening pace on worries that the collapses may lead to a systemic risk in the financial sector.

Seoul's finance minister said earlier in the day that the authorities will closely monitor the market.

"The stock plunges in the U.S. and Europe seem to have belatedly stirred anxiety in the local market," Kiwoom Securities analyst Han Ji-young said.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics retreated 1.17 percent to 59,000 won, and chipmaker SK hynix dropped 3.8 percent to 81,100 won.

Leading battery maker LG energy Solutions lost 2.66 percent to 548,000 won, and chemical giant LG Chem declined 1.81 percent to 705,000 won. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 2.84 percent to 171,000 won.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,311.1 won against the greenback, down 9.3 won from the previous session's close.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 5.4 basis points to 3.381 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond fell 5.4 basis points to 3.344 percent.

jwc@yna.co.kr

(END)