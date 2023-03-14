S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 14, 2023
All News 16:51 March 14, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.484 3.538 -5.4
2-year TB 3.425 3.486 -6.1
3-year TB 3.381 3.435 -5.4
10-year TB 3.337 3.405 -6.8
2-year MSB 3.455 3.498 -4.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.085 4.149 -6.4
91-day CD 3.610 3.610 0.0
