S. Korea, Netherlands sign 7 MOUs on mobility, renewable energy ties

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Netherlands signed seven memorandums of understanding between their companies and agencies to enhance cooperation on eco-friendly mobility, new renewable energy and various other industry sectors, Seoul's industry ministry said.

One of the MOUs was signed between POSCO International Corp., a major South Korean commodities trader, and Hardt Hyperloop of the Netherlands for their strategic business ties, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The signing ceremony in Seoul was attended by Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and his Dutch counterpart, Liesje Schreinemacher, as the Dutch minister is in South Korea for a three-day visit to lead her nation's trade delegation involving 80 government and corporate officials.

The visit was part of efforts to make tangible results of last year's summit talks between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, as the two nations agreed to upgrade their ties to a "strategic partnership" and to boost cooperation in semiconductor, nuclear power generation, mobility, smart farming and various advanced sectors, the ministry said.

The two ministers also held talks on Tuesday and agreed to strengthen complementary ties in semiconductor and key industry fields for their economic security, according to the ministry.

Ahn asked for the Netherlands' attention to South Korean battery makers with regard to the European Union's envisioned regulations on the sector.

Following the meeting, the ministers also met with officials of their nations' major chipmakers and discussed the EU's policy measures about chip exports and joint business opportunities, it added.



This file photo, provided by Gyeonggi provincial government, shows the groundbreaking ceremony for a new campus of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. in the provincial city of Hwaseong, 42 kilometers south of Seoul, on Nov. 16, 2022. Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon (4th from L) and ASML CEO Peter Wennink (5th from L) were in attendance. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

