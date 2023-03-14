Wintec to raise 15 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Wintec Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 15 billion won (US$11.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.44 million common shares at a price of 4,353 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

