Wintec to raise 15 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:11 March 14, 2023
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Wintec Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 15 billion won (US$11.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.44 million common shares at a price of 4,353 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) U.S. forced to intensify joint military drills in response to N. Korean provocations: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) (WBC) S. Korea eliminated in 1st round for 3rd straight time
-
N. Korea warns of 'toughest counteraction' against UNSC meeting on country's rights abuse