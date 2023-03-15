SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 15.



Korean-language dailies

-- 69-hour workweek plan ordered to be 'supplemented' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Fed's interest rate dilemma grows after 6 pct increase in consumer price index (Kookmin Daily)

-- Fear of additional collapse of U.S. banks; 607 tln won evaporates in 2 days (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon says 'listen to opinions of MZ generation,' orders 69-hour workweek plan to be fixed (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon, Kishida to discuss follow-up steps to forced labor issue, removal of export restrictions (Segye Times)

-- Amid financial uncertainty, at least U.S. prices allow pause for breath (Chosun Ilbo)

-- SVB collapse fear spreads; KOSPI marks biggest fall this year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon orders review of workweek reform plan (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon instructs gov't to listen to opinions of 'MZ generation' over 69-hour workweek plan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'New crisis' in global finance as bankruptcies occur without mismanagement (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- No bank run prompted by SVB, but Asian stocks scream (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Flight to safety hits stocks following U.S. bank failures (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Seoul sees Yoon's Tokyo visit as 'milestone' in improving relations (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon's Japan visit to be 'turning point' in restoring bilateral ties (Korea Times)

(END)