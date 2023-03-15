Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Civilian helicopter crashes in Yeongwol; 2 people in cardiac arrest

All News 08:51 March 15, 2023

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- A civilian helicopter crashed in Yeongwol, 138 kilometers east of Seoul, on Wednesday, leaving two people on board in cardiac arrest, fire authorities said.

The aircraft carrying two passengers crashed into the small town of Yeongwol at 7:46 a.m., they said.

No secondary damage has been reported, they added.

