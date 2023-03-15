Civilian helicopter crashes in Yeongwol; 2 people in cardiac arrest
All News 08:51 March 15, 2023
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- A civilian helicopter crashed in Yeongwol, 138 kilometers east of Seoul, on Wednesday, leaving two people on board in cardiac arrest, fire authorities said.
The aircraft carrying two passengers crashed into the small town of Yeongwol at 7:46 a.m., they said.
No secondary damage has been reported, they added.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.1 pct: poll
-
New PPP leader says S. Korea-Japan relations should be 'rewritten for future'
Most Saved
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Kakao Entertainment to close Tapas Entertainment's Korean branch next month
-
9-yr prison terms sought for 2 Liberian officials for raping teenagers in Busan
-
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military