(2nd LD) Two killed in helicopter crash in Yeongwol
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- A civilian helicopter crashed in the small eastern town of Yeongwol on Wednesday, leaving both passengers on board dead, according to local fire authorities and police.
The aircraft carrying two passengers crashed into the town located 138 kilometers east of Seoul, at around 7:46 a.m., according to the Gangwon Fire Headquarters.
The two victims -- a 65-year-old pilot and a 51-year-old freight company official -- were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Police suspect the aircraft -- which was transporting electric wires for the construction of a transmission tower -- may have come into contact with a transmission line, causing the accident.
However, no secondary damage has been reported.
The incident is currently under investigation.
