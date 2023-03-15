(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'

(ATTN: UPDATES with K-pop acts on Billboard 200 in last four paras)

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- A new digital single from J-Hope of K-pop boy group BTS has debuted at 60th on the U.S. Billboard's main singles chart.

According to the latest Billboard Hot 100 released Tuesday (U.S. time), J-Hope's "on the street" hit No. 60, becoming the highest-charting solo song from the dancer-rapper.

It also marked his fourth entry to the chart with a solo piece, following "Chicken Noodle Soup," "MORE" and "Arson."

Besides the Hot 100, "on the street" arrived at No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart, and No. 16 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart this week.

In Britain, the song debuted at No. 37 on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the week ending this Thursday.

The BTS dancer-rapper dropped the tune featuring American rapper and producer J. Cole on March 3 as a surprise present to his fans ahead of his planned enlistment in the military.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

Also this week, K-pop boy group NCT 127 made it to the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 13 with "Ay-Yo."

"Ay-Yo" is a repackaged version of the group's fourth full-length album "Two Baddies" that hit the chart at No. 3 in September.

The repackaged album was released in South Korea on Jan. 30 but began selling in the U.S. on March 3 due to delivery issues.

Tomorrow X Together, also a K-pop boy band, ranked 57th on Billboard 200 with its fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," in its sixth consecutive week on the chart. The album was down 25 notches down from the previous week's 32nd.



