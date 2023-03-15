Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 March 15, 2023

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/07 Cloudy 40

Incheon 10/07 Cloudy 40

Suwon 14/05 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 18/06 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 14/02 Sunny 60

Gangneung 20/10 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 19/08 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 21/08 Cloudy 20

Jeju 22/09 Cloudy 20

Daegu 22/06 Cloudy 0

Busan 18/12 Cloudy 20

