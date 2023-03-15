Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 March 15, 2023
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/07 Cloudy 40
Incheon 10/07 Cloudy 40
Suwon 14/05 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 18/06 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 14/02 Sunny 60
Gangneung 20/10 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 19/08 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 21/08 Cloudy 20
Jeju 22/09 Cloudy 20
Daegu 22/06 Cloudy 0
Busan 18/12 Cloudy 20
(END)
