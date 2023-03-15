Netflix series 'The Glory' Part 2 tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Netflix revenge thriller series "The Glory" Part 2 ranked No. 1 on the streamer's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows released Wednesday.
Premiered on March 10, the highly anticipated second part was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix's Top 10 list for the week of March 6-12 with 124.46 million viewing hours.
The viewing hours far surpassed those of "You: Season 4", which took first place on Netflix's English TV show chart with 75.81 million viewing hours over the same period.
The Korean show starring Song Hye-kyo shocked viewers with brutal school violence and systemic negligence in the first eight episodes released on Dec. 30 and returned with a tightly knitted revenge plot to unfold villains' tragic endings.
